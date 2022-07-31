Nextdoor survey: More people died from the vaccine as from the virus

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Steve Kirsch
Whoops! The signal is so strong that even in the "blue pilled" Nextdoor community, the vaccine kills more people than the virus!
The results are so troubling that a Stanford Professor told me to take this offline! Apparently, information transparency is a bad word in 2022.
This observation was confirmed using FIVE DIFFERENT polling firms.
See https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/new-zogby-poll-10-of-americans-regret for full details.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1e2u59-nextdoor-survey-twice-as-many-people-died-from-the-vaccine-as-from-the-viru.html