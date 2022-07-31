Nextdoor survey: More people died from the vaccine as from the virus

Steve Kirsch





Whoops! The signal is so strong that even in the "blue pilled" Nextdoor community, the vaccine kills more people than the virus!





The results are so troubling that a Stanford Professor told me to take this offline! Apparently, information transparency is a bad word in 2022.





This observation was confirmed using FIVE DIFFERENT polling firms.





See https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/new-zogby-poll-10-of-americans-regret for full details.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1e2u59-nextdoor-survey-twice-as-many-people-died-from-the-vaccine-as-from-the-viru.html



