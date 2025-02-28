PEDIATRICIAN DISCUSSES HIS FIRSTHAND EXPERIENCE WITH THE MEASLES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Board Certified Pediatrician, Lawrence Palevsky, MD, discusses when he recognized the corruption in conventional medicine and the need for a new paradigm in western medicine. Get practical information on early detection of measles in your children and safe ways to decrease the severity of illness as well as recommendations on holistic ways of treating other common childhood illnesses.
#LarryPalevsky #Measles