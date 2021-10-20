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Dr. Γεώργιος Παύλος: Ορθόδοξη πολιτειολογία
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40 views • October 20, 2021
Η ομιλία του καθηγητή κ. Γεωργίου Παύλου, έγινε την Κυριακή 13 Ιανουαρίου 2019, στην Κατερίνη. Ο κ. Γεώργιος Π. Παύλος είναι ομότιμος Καθηγητής Φυσικής του Δημοκρίτειου Πανεπιστημίου Θράκης (Δ.Π.Θ.) και Διδάκτωρ Φιλοσοφίας του Αριστοτέλειου Παν. Θεσσαλονίκης (Α.Π.Θ.).
Στο βίντεο λόγω προβλήματος τα πρώτα 8' λεπτά είναι μόνο ηχητικά. Το ίδιο και τα τελευταία 8 ΄λεπτά του βίντεο.
Στο βίντεο λόγω προβλήματος τα πρώτα 8' λεπτά είναι μόνο ηχητικά. Το ίδιο και τα τελευταία 8 ΄λεπτά του βίντεο.
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