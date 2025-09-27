The Rapture, Lord's Sequence of Events

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
StillSmallVoice
1. World War III in Europe
2. Civil war in America
3. World War III in America
4. Within days, The Rapture, extracting Christians from world chaos
5. And what are the qualifications? Deep Repentance and they lived for God, not themselves.
6. Repentance. When? Now in this time frame 9-26-25, the Lord is calling for penance to pay all our debts so we don’t have to stop over in Purgatory to be cleansed before Heaven.