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Strong City - A story of Control, Manipulation, and Sex
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23 views • January 22, 2021
Strong City - A story of Love, Faith, and Devotion or Control, Manipulation, and Sex?
2007 Documentary on the Sex Cult of Wayne Bent (known as Michael Travesser). His closed Community knows as Strong City (Lord Our Righteousness Church) is in New Mexico, USA, where they await the soon coming Apocalypse.
MicroCults
RGStair.com
2007 Documentary on the Sex Cult of Wayne Bent (known as Michael Travesser). His closed Community knows as Strong City (Lord Our Righteousness Church) is in New Mexico, USA, where they await the soon coming Apocalypse.
MicroCults
RGStair.com
Keywords
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