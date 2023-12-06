Create New Account
Lawyer Liz Gunn, call for Jacinda Ardens to be forced to return to NZ with her passport held
Be Children of Light
Politician and Lawyer, Liz Gunn, calls for Jacinda Ardern to be forced to return to NZ with her Passport held.

“She has broken her Social Contract with the People of NZ she has allowed them to be INJURED, DAMAGED AND KILLED…”

