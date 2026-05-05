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From Jeff Berwick:
The simulation is literally leaking. A NASA engineer named Henry Martinez posted the shooter’s name on X four years ago. One post. Zero other activity. 1893 in the username - the same year as the Barron Trump time travel books.
We’ve got dead researchers like David Wilcock talking about "Project Looking Glass" and timeline manipulation, and then… poof… they disappear right before the "attack." The statistical probability of these coincidences is 1 in 2.5 quadrillion. They’re using the Orion Cube to script the future, but they’re getting sloppy.
Source @Dollar Vigilante
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