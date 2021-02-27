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Waking Up To Reality
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50 views • February 27, 2021
How the globalist mouthpiece, the mainstream media, has got us completely surrounded. We are being dumbed down and propagandised 24 hours a day. Hollywood exists for one reason – to push the globalist narrative. Repetition in order to programme the masses used on 911. This is a powerful broadcast of End Time Hour first airing 23 Feb 2018.
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