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Courage Plays a Role in Every Decision
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20 views • August 23, 2021
Knowing what works consciously is important because it drives our actions.
Listen in as Master Lama Rasaji shares a history lesson explaining how fear of loss and lack of courage played out in war times. It’s important to know yourself, in everyday decisions as well as serving in leadership roles.
You can watch the full episodes of The Patriot & Lama Show on Rasaji’s site below…
🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training from Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-and-lama-show/
Listen in as Master Lama Rasaji shares a history lesson explaining how fear of loss and lack of courage played out in war times. It’s important to know yourself, in everyday decisions as well as serving in leadership roles.
You can watch the full episodes of The Patriot & Lama Show on Rasaji’s site below…
🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training from Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-and-lama-show/
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