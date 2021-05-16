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** ARE WE BEING SET UP FOR MASS DEPOPULATION? ** – Planet Lockdown - Mercola/ Yeadon – 15/May/2021
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2469 views • May 16, 2021
** Are We Being Set Up for Mass Depopulation? – Planet Lockdown
- NOQ Report, Dr. Joseph Mercola/ Michael Yeadon, Ph.D., interveiw – 16/May/2021
- Video & Interview: https://noqreport.com/2021/05/15/are-we-being-set-up-for-mass-depopulation/
-- STORY AT-A-GLANCE
• Michael Yeadon, Ph.D., a life science researcher and former vice-president and chief scientist of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer, fears the combination of vaccine passports and booster vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 variants may be part of a mass depopulation agenda
• Asymptomatic spread is a fallacy capitalized upon to spread fear and induce compliance. Only people who have discernible symptoms of a respiratory infection pose any health risk to others, because to be an efficient source of infection, you need a high viral load. If you have a high viral load, your immune system will fight back, which always induces symptoms
• The myth of asymptomatic spread was used to justify lockdowns, which in turn were a tool get you used to giving up your freedoms and go along with the intentional decimation of the global economy and old way of life, thereby justifying the Great Reset
• The Great Reset is about transferring global wealth and ownership rights to the technocratic elite, and giving them the power to control the world’s nations
Digital vaccine passports will form the foundation of an unprecedented surveillance and control platform into which your entire life will be tied, from health records to biometric ID, to an all-digital centralized banking system and a social credit system, all of which can be turned off in order to coerce you into a particular behavior
How do you market and implement a financial system that nobody would want if they understood its full ramifications — a change so huge that it not only would mean the end of currency as we know it, but a total revision of sovereignty and individual rights?
In the interview above, which is part of the full-length documentary “Planet Lockdown,”1 Michael Yeadon, Ph.D., a life science researcher and former vice-president and chief scientist of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer, shares his views on the COVID-19 pandemic, fast-tracked COVID-19 “vaccines,” the issue of mutated virus variants and the need for booster shots, and how this manufactured crisis is being used to strip us of our civil liberties.
Are You Putting the Pieces Together?
Yeadon has a degree in biochemistry and toxicology and a research-based Ph.D. in respiratory pharmacology. He’s spent 32 years of his career working for large pharmaceutical companies, and 10 years in the biotechnology sector.
“I’m in favor of all modes of new medical treatments, whether they’re biologicals or vaccines, small molecules, creams, sprays, ointments, whatever, but I’m fervently against unsafe medicines or medicines used in an inappropriate context,” Yeadon says.
“Some of the things I’m going to say are not favorable to the current crop of gene-based vaccines and it’s [because] they’re being inappropriately used. I don’t think they have a sufficient safety profile to be used as a sort of wide-spectrum public health prophylactic …
A few things have allowed me, I think, to spot what’s going on in the world at the moment. One, I’ve loved biology since I was little. I’ve been continuing to learn and to apply biology broadly, whether it’s pharmacology, biochemistry, molecular biology [or] toxicology. I’ve got a very broad grounding in all things to do with life science, in terms of health and disease.
[Secondly], one of my former supervisors said that I had a remarkable facility that stood out above the sort of ordinary things you’d have to do to be a vice president or a CEO. He said I was able to spot patterns in sparse data earlier than my peers. So, when there’s not enough data for most people to judge what was going on, I would often be able to see it.
I could see a pattern forming when there wasn’t quite enough information … On this occasion, it allowed me, quite quickly, to work out that what we were being told about this virus and what we needed to do in order to stay safe was simply not true.”
- Cont’d -- Article url listed above
- A Massive Fraud Has Been Perpetrated
- Science Has Been Turned on Its Head
- T-Cell Immunity Is Far More Important Than Antibodies
- Antibodies Are Not the Answer to Variants
- Carefully Rethink Need for Booster Shots
-Are We Seeing a Mass Depopulation Agenda in Action?
- Key Safety Concerns of mRNA ‘Vaccines’
- Health Freedom Undermined in the Name of ‘Emergency’
- Vaccine Passport Is a Ticket to Tyranny, or Worse
- NOQ Report, Dr. Joseph Mercola/ Michael Yeadon, Ph.D., interveiw – 16/May/2021
- Video & Interview: https://noqreport.com/2021/05/15/are-we-being-set-up-for-mass-depopulation/
-- STORY AT-A-GLANCE
• Michael Yeadon, Ph.D., a life science researcher and former vice-president and chief scientist of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer, fears the combination of vaccine passports and booster vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 variants may be part of a mass depopulation agenda
• Asymptomatic spread is a fallacy capitalized upon to spread fear and induce compliance. Only people who have discernible symptoms of a respiratory infection pose any health risk to others, because to be an efficient source of infection, you need a high viral load. If you have a high viral load, your immune system will fight back, which always induces symptoms
• The myth of asymptomatic spread was used to justify lockdowns, which in turn were a tool get you used to giving up your freedoms and go along with the intentional decimation of the global economy and old way of life, thereby justifying the Great Reset
• The Great Reset is about transferring global wealth and ownership rights to the technocratic elite, and giving them the power to control the world’s nations
Digital vaccine passports will form the foundation of an unprecedented surveillance and control platform into which your entire life will be tied, from health records to biometric ID, to an all-digital centralized banking system and a social credit system, all of which can be turned off in order to coerce you into a particular behavior
How do you market and implement a financial system that nobody would want if they understood its full ramifications — a change so huge that it not only would mean the end of currency as we know it, but a total revision of sovereignty and individual rights?
In the interview above, which is part of the full-length documentary “Planet Lockdown,”1 Michael Yeadon, Ph.D., a life science researcher and former vice-president and chief scientist of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer, shares his views on the COVID-19 pandemic, fast-tracked COVID-19 “vaccines,” the issue of mutated virus variants and the need for booster shots, and how this manufactured crisis is being used to strip us of our civil liberties.
Are You Putting the Pieces Together?
Yeadon has a degree in biochemistry and toxicology and a research-based Ph.D. in respiratory pharmacology. He’s spent 32 years of his career working for large pharmaceutical companies, and 10 years in the biotechnology sector.
“I’m in favor of all modes of new medical treatments, whether they’re biologicals or vaccines, small molecules, creams, sprays, ointments, whatever, but I’m fervently against unsafe medicines or medicines used in an inappropriate context,” Yeadon says.
“Some of the things I’m going to say are not favorable to the current crop of gene-based vaccines and it’s [because] they’re being inappropriately used. I don’t think they have a sufficient safety profile to be used as a sort of wide-spectrum public health prophylactic …
A few things have allowed me, I think, to spot what’s going on in the world at the moment. One, I’ve loved biology since I was little. I’ve been continuing to learn and to apply biology broadly, whether it’s pharmacology, biochemistry, molecular biology [or] toxicology. I’ve got a very broad grounding in all things to do with life science, in terms of health and disease.
[Secondly], one of my former supervisors said that I had a remarkable facility that stood out above the sort of ordinary things you’d have to do to be a vice president or a CEO. He said I was able to spot patterns in sparse data earlier than my peers. So, when there’s not enough data for most people to judge what was going on, I would often be able to see it.
I could see a pattern forming when there wasn’t quite enough information … On this occasion, it allowed me, quite quickly, to work out that what we were being told about this virus and what we needed to do in order to stay safe was simply not true.”
- Cont’d -- Article url listed above
- A Massive Fraud Has Been Perpetrated
- Science Has Been Turned on Its Head
- T-Cell Immunity Is Far More Important Than Antibodies
- Antibodies Are Not the Answer to Variants
- Carefully Rethink Need for Booster Shots
-Are We Seeing a Mass Depopulation Agenda in Action?
- Key Safety Concerns of mRNA ‘Vaccines’
- Health Freedom Undermined in the Name of ‘Emergency’
- Vaccine Passport Is a Ticket to Tyranny, or Worse
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