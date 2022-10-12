Resistance Chicks, Ed, Terrance & Karyn Talk, Tulsi Gabbard Leaving Democrat Party & JD Vance

With an independent fast-paced look at the day’s headlines, American Sunrise provides a fresh start to your weekday. Whether it’s breaking news, politics, commentary, or national weather – start each weekday morning RIGHT with hosts Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates.American Sunrise with Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates, October 12th, 2022

[email protected] Live Chat Every Morning

Tulsi Gabbard Leaving Democrat Party, Hawaii

VP Kamala Harris "The Children"

Eddie Murphy Terrance Bates was reminded of a Movie "The Children"

Tim Ryan, JD Vance face off in Ohio Senate debate October 10 2022

Politico

J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan face off in debate as early voting nears

The Ohio Senate candidates are still neck and neck in a race that has surprised national Republicans.

The New York Times:

In a sometimes heated, often personal debate, the two candidates vying for the seat of the retiring Senator Rob Portman — Representative Tim Ryan and the investor J.D. Vance — each took turns accusing the other of being elite and out of touch, while claiming the mantle of working-class defender.

