CHAUVIN IS NOT GUILY IS TRUTH!!!!

Ephesians 6:10-18



THE COP IS NOT GUILY OF ANY CRIME!!! SHAME ON THE JUDGE! SHAME ON THE LAYWER FOR LYING IN THE COURTROOM, AND SHAME ON THE JURY WHO TOOK BRIBES TO CONVICT AN INNOCENT MAN!!!

ALL THE EVIDENCE THAT IS BLACK AND WHITE WAS NOT ENOUGH. THE RASISM HAS GOT TO STOP!!!

IT IS TIME TO HOLD BML AND ANTIFA RESPONSIBLE FOR DOMESTIC TERRORISM IN THIS COUNTRY and CHARGE THEM WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF THE CITIES, THE DEATH OF INNOCENT PEOPLE, AND POINT BLANK TREAON FOR THE TERRORISM THET HAVE BROUGHT TO THIS LAND!!! IT IS TIME TO ARREST MAXINE WATERS FOR INCITING VIOLENCE IN RICH NEIGHBORHOODS, NATIONAL GARD AND WHITE PEOPLE! IT IS TIME TO PULL PELOSI OUT BY HER JAW-STRAPS AND FOR INCITING VIOLENCE IN THE STREETS AND CONDONING THE VIOLENCE AS WELL AS TREASON WHICH IS PUNISHABLE BY HANGING!!!

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH AND ITS TIME FOR US TO RISE UP, STAND OR GROUND, AND FIGHT BACK!!!!

WE CAN NOT LET THIS GO ON ANYMORE!!!!



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