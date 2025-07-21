Trump's AI vid hinting at a possible arrest of Obama

What about the Epstein files? Trump's distractions. Arrest Obama and the others!!!

Trump hinted at a possible arrest of Obama.

He published an AI-generated video showing the former president being arrested at the White House with the caption: "No one is above the law."

Last week, American intelligence presented a report stating that the Obama administration knew before and after the 2016 elections that Russia did not influence their outcome through cyberattacks, but concealed this and used the topic of "Russian interference" in the elections to discredit Trump.