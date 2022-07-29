Devin Nunes Confronts the ‘TrUmP iS diViSive’ Rumors on British Media

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Devin Nunes calmly explains to this limey pushing the ‘TrUmP iS diViSive’ narrative that he has basically been brainwashed by false US media narratives:
“This is a fact of the media that's owned by the Left in the United States and the social media companies who create false narratives, and then they run it through social media so that it ends up into your phones. And so what you see in Europe.... that's not what's happening in reality." 🎯