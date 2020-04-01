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#AmericanCountdown FULL SHOW - FLORIDA JUDGE ORDERS FORCED INOCULATIONS!
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81 views • April 01, 2020
Tune in to this exclusive broadcast of American Countdown with constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes
On this Tuesday transmission, the second edition of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes will be covering increased government authoritarianism amid the COVID-19 crisis. A Florida judge has released an order allowing “forced vaccines” and the “seizure of bodily fluids.” Joining tonight’s program is Second Amendment advocate and gun store owner Michael Cargill who will touch on the importance of self-defense during this crisis as well as the many unconstitutional orders bein implemented throughout America. Tune in Monday-Thursday from 7-9 PM to get the Barnes perspective!
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On this Tuesday transmission, the second edition of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes will be covering increased government authoritarianism amid the COVID-19 crisis. A Florida judge has released an order allowing “forced vaccines” and the “seizure of bodily fluids.” Joining tonight’s program is Second Amendment advocate and gun store owner Michael Cargill who will touch on the importance of self-defense during this crisis as well as the many unconstitutional orders bein implemented throughout America. Tune in Monday-Thursday from 7-9 PM to get the Barnes perspective!
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
•https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
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