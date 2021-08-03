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TASA - July 26, 2021 - 2) Our Assets Public Land and American Gold are all owed to Us - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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10 views • August 03, 2021
They collected their fruits from a global crime and they won't get away by it. It's been always set a crime and will continue as crime. Pope is playing the time card, delaying the digital files while economy is falling and kids are being kidnapped. We lawfully and legally can deal with the problem. We will get the wealth of Blood Money to its people. It's tough and complex situation at various levels. And, understanding what Money is will lead us to to understand the most important valuable assets in our life. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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