💥The Naval Forces in the Yemeni Armed Forces - carried out a Targeting OP on the American Ship GENCO "Picardy" in the Gulf of Aden - Yemen video - But after this, US/UK Planes have Hit Yemen again

💥🇺🇸The Naval Forces in the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation of the American ship "GENCO Picardy" in the Gulf of Aden with a number of appropriate naval missiles, and the strike was precise and direct.
US/UK aggression targeting areas in Dhamar, Hodeidah, Saada, Taiz, and Al-Bayda in YemenNext video is one of the strikes back at Yemen. May post more?
