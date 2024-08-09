The Great Deception - you don’t have to be a prophet to see God’s warnings!









In this podcast, Scott interviews Jamie Walden. They discuss the Trump deception, the Israel deception, and whether we are in the Days of Noah.Show more





Jamie Walden is the author of a the powerfully refreshing and insightful book, OMEGA DYNAMICS: EQUIPPING A WARRIOR CLASS OF CHRISTIANS FOR THE DAYS AHEAD. As a Marine Corps Infantry Sergeant, Police Officer, Firefighter/ Paramedic Specialists, Tactical Medic, and Disaster Response Specialist turned Missionary, Pastor, and National Speaker, Jamie uses his experiences and command of Biblical Truth to take Christians from the “Recruiters Office” to top-tier Warriors. His tenacity and zeal for Christ Jesus have impassioned him with a devotion to strengthen, equip, and challenge a “WARRIOR CLASS” of Christians to ARISE and take their places as Victors in this generation. Jamie is currently a member of an Archeological Expeditionary Team for a T.V. Program as well as operating Calico Buffalo Base Camp [“A Faith Haven” for building resilient families] in Durango, CO.





Jamie Walden is a dynamic, powerful speaker for any audience across a wide variety of subjects effecting the Church. From Prophetic Trends & Analysis to renewing our identity in Christ Jesus as Warriors in a Kingdom that cannot be shaken, Jamie addresses the topics the Body of Christ desperately need to hear.

For more information or to book Jamie Walden, contact:

[email protected]





Or visit:

www.omegadynamics.org





************





Links for this episode:





Harmeet Dhillon Delivers Sikh Prayer At Close Of RNC's First Night https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jIgthlykaM





They’ve Already Pushed the Button – Michele Bachmann https://rumble.com/v58f4tm-theyve-already-pushed-the-button-michele-bachmann.html





Fighting For Truth In the Market with Janet Parshall https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hour-1-fighting-for-truth/id371168365?i=1000663265541





The Matrix Revealed Explainer Video https://rumble.com/v4nwb5b-the-matrix-revealed-explainer-video.html





Trump clip https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/max68ebebi5ukeqyg8cfs/4-Trump-clip.mp4?rlkey=wt3h0aliu56cmqumggaa55nup&st=0ltv3ain&dl=0





*************





To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home





https://www.graceschara.com/





To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:19c0ff76533c2ce7