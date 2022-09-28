Jordan Peterson + Rep. Dan Crenshaw Discuss the WOKE RIGHT; Purity Spiral

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Dr. Jordan Peterson and congressional representative of Houston Texas, Dan Crenshaw, discuss the similarities of the woke right, to the woke left, and the purity spiral that one needs to be in to maintain good standing with the extremes of the political spectrum.#DanCrenshaw #JordanPeterson #wokeright
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