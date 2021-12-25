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Lauda Leon : End-Times Spiritual Battle for Human Dignity ! DTV & CoronaX-Files !
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76 views • December 25, 2021
Lauda Leon : End-Times Spiritual Battle for Human Dignity ! DTV & CoronaX-Files !
Lauda Leon was my guest in this 25th Show on DTV Dimensions TV
December 2021
Lauda discussed this spiritual war we’re going through in this backdrop reality, the end cycle, who are the reals and the primes, how we can get out this matrix, fight back the totalitarian state, what these injections imply and can corrupt or generate hybrids, the pact, the contract with the demiurge and transhumanism, The role of NPCs (non player characters) and the new predators and hybrids among us, the dystopian interdimensional & alien agenda, the soul harvesting, etc..
Lauda Leon :
Lauda Leon is a life long survivor of anomalous trauma including E.T. abduction contact, MILAB experiences and paranormal phenomena. She has natural psychic abilities and deep comprehensive knowledge of quantum reality mechanics as a result of her experiences. Lauda has academic studies is anthropology, archeology, environmental politics, forensic psychology and mental health with additional studies and practice in energy work, Consegrity and Aboriginal Dreamtime Healing. She is a facilitator of quantum healing, energy reader and a practitioner of Spirit energetics in her operating capacity as a quantum energy shifter. She works as a facilitator toward personal healing, utilizing innate and learned abilities towards excavation of soul memories, created time-lines, densities and multi-dimensional realms of existence. Her continuously evolving, lifelong abilities are additionally aided via more conventional means of learning, via university studies within the fields of psychology, anthropology, archaeology and environmental politics.
Her passion involves uncovering and investigating anomalous set-ups, personality disorders and the unseen forces of paranormal interference, offering deep insight for her clients to access memories, collapse self- limiting paradigms and in turn healing core emotional wounds towards Spiritual integration and ultimately Sovereign liberation.
Her website is https://www.sovereignki.com/
Visit Lauda’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9qk8kpzVS3fKJTOje8LkGw
Dimensions TV : https://freedomufos.com/the-english-page/dtv-dimensions-tv/
CoronaX-Files : https://freedomufos.com/documents-complementaires/coronax-files-limposture-planetaire/
Lauda Leon was my guest in this 25th Show on DTV Dimensions TV
December 2021
Lauda discussed this spiritual war we’re going through in this backdrop reality, the end cycle, who are the reals and the primes, how we can get out this matrix, fight back the totalitarian state, what these injections imply and can corrupt or generate hybrids, the pact, the contract with the demiurge and transhumanism, The role of NPCs (non player characters) and the new predators and hybrids among us, the dystopian interdimensional & alien agenda, the soul harvesting, etc..
Lauda Leon :
Lauda Leon is a life long survivor of anomalous trauma including E.T. abduction contact, MILAB experiences and paranormal phenomena. She has natural psychic abilities and deep comprehensive knowledge of quantum reality mechanics as a result of her experiences. Lauda has academic studies is anthropology, archeology, environmental politics, forensic psychology and mental health with additional studies and practice in energy work, Consegrity and Aboriginal Dreamtime Healing. She is a facilitator of quantum healing, energy reader and a practitioner of Spirit energetics in her operating capacity as a quantum energy shifter. She works as a facilitator toward personal healing, utilizing innate and learned abilities towards excavation of soul memories, created time-lines, densities and multi-dimensional realms of existence. Her continuously evolving, lifelong abilities are additionally aided via more conventional means of learning, via university studies within the fields of psychology, anthropology, archaeology and environmental politics.
Her passion involves uncovering and investigating anomalous set-ups, personality disorders and the unseen forces of paranormal interference, offering deep insight for her clients to access memories, collapse self- limiting paradigms and in turn healing core emotional wounds towards Spiritual integration and ultimately Sovereign liberation.
Her website is https://www.sovereignki.com/
Visit Lauda’s Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9qk8kpzVS3fKJTOje8LkGw
Dimensions TV : https://freedomufos.com/the-english-page/dtv-dimensions-tv/
CoronaX-Files : https://freedomufos.com/documents-complementaires/coronax-files-limposture-planetaire/
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