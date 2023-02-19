Steve Falconer of Spacebusters: Germ Theory Ended, Ancient Resets, and Alt History

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My Guest today is Steve Falconer, filmmaker of the channel Spacebusters. Subscribe to him here:
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https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
Ba'al Busters:
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or https://tipeeestream.com/baal-busters/donation Thank You for the Much Needed Support!
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