Steve Falconer of Spacebusters: Germ Theory Ended, Ancient Resets, and Alt History
Ba'al Busters
Published Yesterday

My Guest today is Steve Falconer, filmmaker of the channel Spacebusters. Subscribe to him here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
Ba'al Busters: 

metaphysicsreligious controlfake scienceromanscultsresetscrowleyfreemasonssumeriaancient godsspacebustersdr lankadr kaufmanvirus fraudnew biologyworlds fairsbaal busterssteve falconervapor canopyend of germ theorylost originswhat is real

