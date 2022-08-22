BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stop Alzheimer's Now PART 3 - Regenerating the Brain, Even In Old Age. Damaged Nerves Can Be Repaired. Bruce Fife, N.D.
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
290 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
168 views • August 22, 2022

Book Title: Stop Alzheimers Now - How to Prevent and Reverse Dementia, Parkinsons, ALS, Multiple Sclerosis, and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders

"This article focuses on three major causal factors in neurological (brain inflammation) disorders: 1.) lack of healthy ketones 2.) heavy metal overload and 3.) possible underlying chronic GI tract infection or inflammation, often a candida albicans overgrowth." ~ www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthAluminum.html

"Combining coconut ketones with a proper diet can stop Alzheimer's dead in its tracks and bring about substantial improvement....Can Alzheimer's be cured? The program outlined in this book is designed to provide the brain with all the nutrients necessary to quiet chronic inflammation, stop free-radical destruction, energize the brain cells, and stimulate repair and growth of new brain cells; thus allowing the brain to heal itself. With coconut ketones and a proper diet Alzheimer's can be conquered." ~ Dr. Bruce Fife, Naturopathic Physician, Certified Nutritionist. www.CoconutResearchCenter.org

"Dr. Bruce Fife, C.N., N.D., is a certified nutritionist, and naturopathic physician. He has written over 20 books. Dr. Fife is the author of 18 books including Saturated Fat May Save Your Life, Stop Autism Now - A Parent's Guide to Preventing and Reversing Autism Spectrum Disorders, Stop Alzheimers Now - How to Prevent and Reverse Dementia, Parkinsons, ALS, Multiple Sclerosis, and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders, The Coconut Oil Miracle (formerly titled The Healing Miracles of Coconut Oil), and Health Hazards of Electromagnetic Radiation . He is the director of the Southern Colorado chapter of the Weston A. Price Foundation."

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~"Nearly all disease can be traced to a mineral deficiency." ~ Linus Pauling, Nobel Laureate

Full Body Detox: Buy QUALITY* MSM (bio-available sulfur, 99.9% MSM) at the BRIGHTEON Store. 

WHY Detox with MSM?

Why is Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane (MSM) essential? Sulfur helps the liver detox the whole body.

It's all about giving your body the energy to heal and maintain itself.

Why do we need MSM? "Sulfur (MSM) is stored in every cell of the body...Sulfur is responsible for the ionic exchange within the sodium-potassium pump in the cell...sulfur is a component of insulin...sulfur is a required element found in the proteins of most body tissues." ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

Our sulfur levels go down as we age. Supplementing MSM helps us maintain normal function.

MSM "....is a non-metallic sulfur compound which occurs widely in nature. It is one of the most common substances found in the body. Sulfur plays an essential role in human nutrition, a fact commonly overlooked....MSM is as basic to life as water and salt. It is completely non-toxic - as safe as water! " ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

"Sulfur is the third most abundant mineral based on a percentage of total body weight and is essential for over 300 bodily processes. Structurally, sulfur is essential for connective tissues like collagen and keratin as it gives the tissues their strong but flexible characteristics. Sulfur is an important component of the detoxification process in the liver, part of the body’s natural anti-oxidant pathways, and essential for many enzymatic processes. MSM is 34% sulfur, making it an efficient source of organic sulfur 3 grams of MSM has over 1 gram of sulfur." ~ www.MSMguide.com/how-msm-works/

* BRIGHTEON sources supplements through ChiefOrganics.com "....vegan, certified Kosher and are extensively lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology..." ~ ChiefOrganics.com. 1% percent of profits given to Native American causes.

Keywords
dementiabrainhealingnatural medicinealzheimerscoconutketonesneurological
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers&#8217; Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers’ Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Morgan S. Verity
Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Kevin Hughes
Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Edison Reed
The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

Ava Grace
Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy