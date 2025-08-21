Chat GPT | Think your AI chats are private? Think again.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OpenAI's own CEO admitted your ChatGPT conversations can be accessed through subpoenas or warrants—even if deleted. Just like Google searches, your words can (and have) been used in court. From smart TVs to security cams to AI apps, your data isn't just stored—it's shared. You're being watched, recorded, and profiled in real time. Awareness is your first line of defense. Don't give them more than they already have.