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China Makes Citizens Get On Their Knees For Covid Tests And Separates Children From Parents.
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
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Today on the Naturally Inspired Daily Tammy Talks About: China Makes Citizens Get On Their Knees For Covid Tests And Separates Children From Parents.

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