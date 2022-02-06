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Can You Endure The Persecution Jesus Went Through?
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50 views • February 06, 2022
The persecution Jesus went through was one of the most excruciating experiences in human history. In fact, the word 'excruciating' was created to provide a suitable adjective for this horrible level of suffering. Christians today cannot imagine themselves going through something like what Jesus went through... but then, they don't need to, because Jesus paid the price to save us from all that, right? This video looks at a teaching of Jesus which appears to say otherwise.
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