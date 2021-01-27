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Enemies Defeated
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71 views • January 27, 2021
As we look forward to the coming Kingdom of our God, we can find peace in knowing that every enemy of His people will come down. Spirits of pride, greed, violence are coming down in this hour and will continue as Yahweh establishes His kingdom on earth. This study looks at examples throughout scripture where justice came to the enemies. It also examines keys to not giving any room for enemy infiltration in our lives!
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