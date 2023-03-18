Jessica Developed a Lesion On Her Spine After the Jab, Was Told She'd Get Better in a Few Months

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Doctors told Jennifer that she had symptoms of multiple sclerosis without multiple sclerosis — and that in three months, she'd "be fine."
"Yeah, it's been two years; it's not getting any better. If anything, it's getting progressively worse."
Full Interview: https://bit.ly/J-Sutta
Mirrored - The Vigilant Fox