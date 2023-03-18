Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jessica Developed a Lesion On Her Spine After the Jab, Was Told She'd Get Better in a Few Months
192 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Doctors told Jennifer that she had symptoms of multiple sclerosis without multiple sclerosis — and that in three months, she'd "be fine."

"Yeah, it's been two years; it's not getting any better. If anything, it's getting progressively worse."

Full Interview: https://bit.ly/J-Sutta

Mirrored - The Vigilant Fox

Keywords
modernavaxx injuryjessica sutta

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket