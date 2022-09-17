NYPD Held Hostage By Communists: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Corporate Gov Crime Ring Has Hijacked NYPD

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The government push against J6 freedom fighters continue to get worse. NYPD officer has been fired from his job because of his involvement with J6. Salvator Greco committed no crime and never went inside the capital.
Support Salvator Greco here: https://helpthisnycop.com/
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!