10/30/24 GARBAGE!: ELECTION MACHINES CHAOS: HOLD THE LINE! CISA/DHS Exercise Cancelled! #TrumpTsunami

10/30/24 PA EARLY VOTING Extended to Friday, Nov. 1 after Gov. Shapiro fraud allowing Buck's County to shut down voter precincts lines @ 2pm. Soros-funded MI Sec State says Dom machines has vote-flipping capability in software in pre-testing across the country, but are using them anyway! The plan: create voting chaos with the machines and refuse to certify the Trump Tsunami win! VOTE and Hold the Line! Prayer is Paramount! We Are FREE!





TN from MAHA Alliance: DONATE! For Powerful Ad Campaign to Reach Kennedy MAHA voters:

https://mahaalliance.com/





MAHA Event! HEAL From The Jabs!

Healing for the A.G.E.S. 2.0 conference, the showing starts Nov 2 - for free viewing, sign up here:

https://www.brightu.com/

https://healingfortheages.com/





Natural News with Drs. Ardis, Group, Schmidt, & Ealy, on EMF THREATS and solutions to protect your health:

https://www.brighteon.com/5362cc0e-7d8c-45d1-8195-15b56e676645





Buzz Alrdin Endorses TRUMP: after Antarctica Trip: Pure Evil

https://nypost.com/2024/10/30/us-news/buzz-aldrin-wholeheartedly-endorses-donald-trump/





Sec State, CO, Jena Griswald: Put all the Dom machines software passwords online for months! Prosecute her!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/brutal-colorado-news-anchor-shreds-jena-griswold-live/





Capitol Police Hold Mass Casualty Evacuation Drill:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/warning-us-capitol-military-drills-preparation-civil-war/





MI Sec State Election Fraud:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/mi-early-vote-shocker-election-integrity-data-analysts/





Lt Col. Pete Chambers reports: FEMA NC camps and Grid down possibility:

https://zeeemedia.com/

EPIC: TRUMP Garbage Truck, WI!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/this-truck-is-honor-kamala-joe-biden-epic/





Fantastic TRUMP! WI Rally!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/watch-live-president-trump-holds-rally-green-bay/





The CISA/DHS Cyberattack Tabletop Exercise in Atlanta on Election Day Cancelled:

https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6717f27da63967f2dac558b7





Archbishop Vigano endorses Trump, calls Kamala a monster who obeys Satan:

https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6717ff7ba63967f2dac6bef2





FEMA Still doing nothing in NC - E. TN:

https://x.com/matt_vanswol/status/1848756045625081928





Boycott Kellogg cereals for refusing to take dyes and BHT out of their products like in other countries, they are linked to many health issues in children:

https://x.com/thefoodbabe/status/1846647994709692740





“Inflation Reduction Act” where is the money actually going:

https://x.com/Real_RobN/status/1845523203135017131





Baron Trump book written in the late 1800s:

https://x.com/myhiddenvalue/status/1845245850865500457





Kamala Husband major stockholder of Blackrock/Vanguard:

https://x.com/JamesPleickhar2/status/1842540324238889143





VAXXED 3 - AUTHORIZED TO KILL PREMIERE- LINK:

https://chd.tv/vaxxed3





Dane Wigington with Col. Douglas MacGregor on weather warfare in SE United States:

https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1843018301523554474





The Blessing:

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=the+blessing+kari+jobe&atb=v196-1&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DZp6aygmvzM4





