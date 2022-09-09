How to Talk to Girls ... I Mean, Statists

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Larken Rose

Sep 8, 2022 Amanda and I did a Facebook Live, and decided to post it here, too. To support what we do, feel free to donate... …via PayPal by sending to “[email protected]” …via Venmo by sending to @Amanda-Rachwitz …via GooglePay by sending to “[email protected]” ...via CashApp to "[email protected]" …via Ethereum by sending to 0x17B1a254aedB9d175C1830C032a0bb0eaCC1c0f5 …via Bitcoin (BTC) by sending to 14iFFXtoy1xmMBoapCphAiTnPW1bQP2KBM