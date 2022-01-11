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Not Everything Paul Wrote Was From God
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30 views • January 11, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/JesusIsWordOfGod
But to the rest I, not the Lord, say... I have no commandment from the Lord; yet I give judgment as one whom the Lord in His mercy has made trustworthy. What I speak, I speak not according to the Lord, but as it were, foolishly, in this confidence of boasting.
But to the rest I, not the Lord, say... I have no commandment from the Lord; yet I give judgment as one whom the Lord in His mercy has made trustworthy. What I speak, I speak not according to the Lord, but as it were, foolishly, in this confidence of boasting.
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