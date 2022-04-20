World Titans Unconventional War will Escalate, Chaos Will Increase, Starvation & More w/ Vorhies

Have you Donated Yet? Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more & donate @Zach Vorhies rejoins the show to discuss the realities of what we are witnessing around the world. We consider the possibility of mass starvation, food rationing, soaring prices, and more that is coming soon to America and other countries around the world. He suggests that what we are witnessing is the next phase of the war and the world titans are now coming to fight it out. This means it will only get more intense as we witness the globalists fight for power.To join and support Zach Vorhie's new venture, go toSee exclusives and more by becoming a member. You can sign up ator for Ebener atSolutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:Learn more about C60 Complete at- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more atMUSIC CREDITS: "War" by Biggrez & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audioCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.