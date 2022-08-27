President Assad on Ukraine and Zelensky Nazi collaboration

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Apologies for the Memri link.
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad said in a March 17, 2022 address in honor of Syrian Teachers' Day that aired on Al-Ikhbariya TV (Syria) that the West does not have any principles and that it only cares about world domination and material interests. Explaining that the West's only enemies are those who stand in the way of its interests and that the West and Zionism are not fundamentally opposed to Nazism, Al-Assad gave the example of how Zelensky is a “Zionist Jew," yet he supports Ukrainian Nazi groups. Al-Assad said that this is ironic considering that “Zionist Israel” claims to cry over the victims of the Holocaust.
Of course Assad is right, as usual.
Mirrored - MEMRI TV Videos
Thanks to vanessa beeley for info, I used the original MEMRI source as better quality.
Thanks to Brenda C for Link