Ο απόδημος Ελληνισμός και οι εντολοδόχοι καταστροφείς του.
ELLHNOKRATIA
Published Yesterday

Ανάλυση του Αρχηγού της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Ανδρέα Πετροπούλου , σχετικά με την δύναμη που αντλεί η Πατρίς Ελλάς από τον απόδημο Ελληνισμό.

Ποιοί είναι οι εντολοδόχοι καταστροφείς του Ελληνισμού;

Ποιοί είναι οι εντολείς και οι σκοποί των ανθελλήνων πρακτόρων;

Keywords
hellasellinokratialakip

