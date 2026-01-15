Jew-Baiters, Alt. Med Frauds, Disinfo Spectrum, Bridge-Building Jews, Ancient Jesuit Aliens, ICE OUT, Jesse the SEAL?

RR 2026-01-14 #252

Resistance Rising #252: 14 January 2026

Topic list:

* Johnny vents over a Jew-baiter’s drive-by promoting the success of Max Igan.

* Johnny vents over getting dissed by “alternative medicine”, Amand-ha Vollmer, “Andy” Kaufman, et al.

* Johnny breaks down the spectrum of disinformation on both “media” and “medicine”.

* Why is the New Age pantheistic paganism of “alternative medicine” so dangerous?

* Johnny’s list of high-profile Jew-baiters.

* Ron Silver and Sarah Silverman: their “radical changes”.

* Why hasn’t Rome put a spotlight on the corruption of the Masoretic?

* Bill found von Daniken bragging that JESUITS encouraged him to defame the Bible.

* Fazz found the “DISCREDITED” Titanic passenger who claimed that an explosion took the ship down.

* Who was behind the “Cold War”?

* The ARMY PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATIONS of “ICE”.

* Don Shipley confirms what Johnny suspected about Jesse “The Body” Janos’ “SEAL” experience.

