Jew-Baiters, Alt. Med Frauds, Disinfo Spectrum, Bridge-Building Jews, Ancient Jesuit Aliens, ICE OUT, Jesse the SEAL?
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
10 views • 23 hours ago

RR 2026-01-14 #252

Resistance Rising #252: 14 January 2026

 

Topic list:
* Johnny vents over a Jew-baiter’s drive-by promoting the success of Max Igan.
* Johnny vents over getting dissed by “alternative medicine”, Amand-ha Vollmer, “Andy” Kaufman, et al.
* Johnny breaks down the spectrum of disinformation on both “media” and “medicine”.
* Why is the New Age pantheistic paganism of “alternative medicine” so dangerous?
* Johnny’s list of high-profile Jew-baiters.
* Ron Silver and Sarah Silverman: their “radical changes”.
* Why hasn’t Rome put a spotlight on the corruption of the Masoretic?
* Bill found von Daniken bragging that JESUITS encouraged him to defame the Bible.
* Fazz found the “DISCREDITED” Titanic passenger who claimed that an explosion took the ship down.
* Who was behind the “Cold War”?
* The ARMY PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATIONS of “ICE”.
* Don Shipley confirms what Johnny suspected about Jesse “The Body” Janos’ “SEAL” experience.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
