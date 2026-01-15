Jew-Baiters, Alt. Med Frauds, Disinfo Spectrum, Bridge-Building Jews, Ancient Jesuit Aliens, ICE OUT, Jesse the SEAL?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RR 2026-01-14 #252
Resistance Rising #252: 14 January 2026
Topic list:
* Johnny vents over a Jew-baiter’s drive-by promoting the success of Max Igan.
* Johnny vents over getting dissed by “alternative medicine”, Amand-ha Vollmer, “Andy” Kaufman, et al.
* Johnny breaks down the spectrum of disinformation on both “media” and “medicine”.
* Why is the New Age pantheistic paganism of “alternative medicine” so dangerous?
* Johnny’s list of high-profile Jew-baiters.
* Ron Silver and Sarah Silverman: their “radical changes”.
* Why hasn’t Rome put a spotlight on the corruption of the Masoretic?
* Bill found von Daniken bragging that JESUITS encouraged him to defame the Bible.
* Fazz found the “DISCREDITED” Titanic passenger who claimed that an explosion took the ship down.
* Who was behind the “Cold War”?
* The ARMY PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATIONS of “ICE”.
* Don Shipley confirms what Johnny suspected about Jesse “The Body” Janos’ “SEAL” experience.
