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Ep. 690 – Florida Bans Dozens Of Math Books After Finding Critical Race Theory & Common Core
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11 views • April 28, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in the Sunshine State, where Florida patriots continue taking back the classroom, and this time it is by tossing out 54 math textbooks for featuring Critical Race Theory and Common Core principles.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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