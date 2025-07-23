CRA Auditor Says She is ABOVE THE LAW - Kevin J. Johnston Goes To War With The CRA!





Kevin J. Johnston, Canada's number one income tax and corporate tax expert, recently had a jaw-dropping encounter with Brenda Kelly, a so-called CRA "auditor" whose conduct strays so far outside legal and professional boundaries that it borders on the absurd. During their conversation, Brenda revealed her contempt for the law, the people she claims to serve, and even the very government that signs her paycheck. She brazenly declared that she doesn’t care where GST money goes — a shocking admission for someone tasked with enforcing tax compliance. When Kevin pressed her on the legality of her actions, Brenda casually responded that “the law doesn’t apply to me,” showing the true face of unchecked government power.













Brenda Kelly, who operates out of a Calgary home office, has made a name for herself among taxpayers as someone who uses intimidation rather than due process. According to several business owners, she frequently makes unannounced phone calls laced with profanity and threats, all while pretending to be an "auditor." Kevin J. Johnston confronted her about this disgusting and unethical behavior — and her response? She laughed and doubled down, bragging that no one can stop her. Clearly, this is someone who enjoys operating outside the bounds of the Income Tax Act, the Excise Tax Act, and basic human decency.













In her unhinged tirade, Brenda Kelly made it crystal clear that she despises Kevin J. Johnston — and that’s the part Kevin finds most amusing. Her hatred stems from the fact that Kevin has helped tens of thousands of Canadians lawfully escape the CRA’s bullying and has exposed their unlawful tactics in countless public forums. Brenda, like many CRA operatives, cannot stand when a citizen fights back — especially one with legal precision and a massive public following. Her disdain for Kevin is not personal — it’s professional jealousy from someone who knows she’s on the wrong side of history.













Even more outrageous is Brenda Kelly’s total disregard for accountability. She openly admitted she doesn’t follow the rules, has no respect for Canadian law, and yet continues to pester business owners as if she’s above the Constitution. Kevin J. Johnston is actively documenting her behavior and encourages any Canadian targeted by her to record every call, request her badge number, and file complaints with the Office of the Auditor General and the CRA Ombudsman. Enough is enough — and Brenda Kelly is the perfect example of what happens when public servants act like tyrants instead of taxpayers’ employees.













This is Brenda Kelly’s publicly available CRA contact information — which, as a government employee, taxpayers are fully entitled to possess:





Brenda Kelly – CRA “Auditor”





📞 780-495-5128





📍 Home Office – Calgary, Alberta





If you’ve been harassed by Brenda Kelly, do not stay silent. Kevin J. Johnston will expose every rogue agent who believes Canadians have no rights.













