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Dr Barrie Trower Weapons And 5G Expert
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555 views • June 26, 2021
Barry Trower asked the hard questions, gives clear a precise answers, and examples re microwaves, and 5G. This thing is a weapon on its own, killing of trees and cattle that was near i; what then will it do to us?
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