Since the dawn of man the battle has always been, “good” vs. “evil”. Good wants to prosper in harmony with all things while evil exists for the sole purpose of ending all things. In reality no human soul would ever willingly advocate for their own destruction so evil must use misdirection, lies, manipulation, force, desire and shame to trick man into killing man and believing it to be for the greater good.
https://adfree.uk/blog/abortion-rights-advocates-count-seismic-victories-in-midterm-elections-across-us/
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2022/11/09/seismic-win-michigan-voters-approve-constitutional-amendment-protect-abortion-rights
https://www.yahoo.com/now/abortion-rights-advocates-count-seismic-084032454.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9zZWFyY2guYnJhdmUuY29tLw&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAG7my6nW6PQ3yvUp-fji4YqvI89e-qmT-39QEZc5oX808oLsJwgYoRIE-AvwERAMJR9huURGwx3HcIG-zOjulR5_WBCaOyieqGdrDxSVoBo9T1NNl67FGGy8khj4cQPDgk3HTR4uSiQZSedAEcTMHLQG8DV2idxu9IwM4-X5XVO8
https://reproductiverights.org/abortion-rights-2022-elections-ballot-initiatives/
https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/abortion-rights-advocates-win-landslide-victory-key-statewide-race-rcna41281
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THE-RIGHT-TO-RIP-BABIES-APART-COUNT-A-SEISMIC-VICTORY-IN-MIDTERM-ELECTIONS-ACROSS-US-e1qgll9
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.