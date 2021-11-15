MISDEMEANOR FROM HELL: Defiant Bannon Tells Biden He Picked The Wrong Target in Fiery Courthouse Speech.

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'Biden ordered Garland to prosecute me and this will be the misdemeanor from hell': Steve Bannon tears into Democrats and Nancy Pelosi as he is RELEASED without bail after appearing in court for defying his January 6 subpoena
Steve Bannon appeared to be defiant and undaunted by the indictment as he urged his and Trump supporters to keep focused on the tasks at hand. To supporters outside the FBI office and on a social media live stream he said, “I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball of what we do every day.”
He continued saying, “We got the Hispanics coming on our side, African Americans coming on our side. We’re taking down the Biden regime every day. Remember: Signal not noise. This is all noise, that’s signal.”