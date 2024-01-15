US Military News





Jan 14, 2024





In a stunning turn of events, Ukraine has reported significant losses on the Russian side, with 780 soldiers and 28 artillery systems reportedly eliminated in a single day of fighting. As tensions escalate and both sides dig in for winter, this latest update has sent shockwaves through the region.





According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, recent battles resulted in the elimination of 780 Russian troops, bringing the total casualties since February 24, 2022, to a staggering 362,280. These losses include 6,002 tanks, 8,574 artillery systems, and 630 air defense units.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IayY5Ppy-g