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SDA Prophecy Fulfills! SDA GC Leader Dies, SDA Pastor Dies, & SDA Elder Die Within 30 days
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Seventh Day Adventist prophecy is fulfilling as multiple SDA leaders have died within 30 days of one another. An SDA General Conference leader dies, an SDA Pastor dies, and an SDA Elder dies as warnings continue to increase among God’s professed people. David House gave this prophecy in January 3rd, 2026, and it has now come to pass. The Prophetic Gift is continuing to manifest itself within the Seventh Day Adventist Church.


2026: Year Of Judgment On Kings & Pastors. Maduro Captured By US, Faces Charges of Drug-Trafficking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp1OvsDDscI&t=2635s


SDA Elder Daniel Mukhwana died at 99 May 19

SDA Teacher Ato Leta Bedhaso at 75 May 19, 2026

Elder W. Mark Bassett at 59 May 11, 2026

SDA Pastor Samuel G. Campbell at 93 May 22, 2026

SDA Pastor A. A. Boateng April 22, 2026

Pastor Dite-Ojoko late May 2026.

SDA Member Brian Nandana at 28 May 15, 2026

SDA Deacon Morris Chibale at 39 May 27, 2026


#SDA

#BibleProphecy

#EndTimes

#SDAChurch

#SDAPastor


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David House 757-955-6871


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Keywords
death in the sda churchbible prophecy 2026sda pastor diesdeath in the ministrya a boatengpastor dite ojokobrian nandanamorris chibalesamuel g campbelldaniel mukhwanaobbo leta bedhasosda deathspastor deathdeath in the ministry 2026death of church leadersleaders will fall 2026
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