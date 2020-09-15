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Join me at the Red Pill Expo (attend or live stream)
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40 views • September 15, 2020
Because you KNOW something is wrong.. this is a gathering of truth seekers wanting to understand how the world really works. I'm presenting at the Red Pill Expo being held in Jekyl Island, GA Oct. 10th and 11th along with a fascinating line up of speakers. www.redpillexpo.org
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