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Christian churches have a famine for the law of God
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31 views • April 16, 2022
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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on August 1, 2017.
Today’s Christian churches are in Babylon. The Roman church is the whore of Babylon (Revelation 17:1-5) of which our heavenly Father says,”Come out of her, My people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues” (Revelation 18:4-5) before she meets her destruction (Revelation 19:2).
The great majority of her doctrines are Babylonian as they originate in sun worship. Her harlot daughters, the Protestant and SDA churches, are observing some of the whore of Babylon’s teachings and doctrines.
Further, the Catholic and Protesant churches do not preach the law of God and are leading Christians away from God by abiding in sin. How can you understand the biblical definition of sin if you don’t preach the law of God? Sin is the transgression of God’s holy law, His holy ten commandments (1 John 3:4; Exodus 20:3-17).
Amos 8:11, Hosea 4:6 and Isaiah 8:20 are a testimony against today’s fallen churches.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced somewhere in Canada on August 1, 2017.
Today’s Christian churches are in Babylon. The Roman church is the whore of Babylon (Revelation 17:1-5) of which our heavenly Father says,”Come out of her, My people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues” (Revelation 18:4-5) before she meets her destruction (Revelation 19:2).
The great majority of her doctrines are Babylonian as they originate in sun worship. Her harlot daughters, the Protestant and SDA churches, are observing some of the whore of Babylon’s teachings and doctrines.
Further, the Catholic and Protesant churches do not preach the law of God and are leading Christians away from God by abiding in sin. How can you understand the biblical definition of sin if you don’t preach the law of God? Sin is the transgression of God’s holy law, His holy ten commandments (1 John 3:4; Exodus 20:3-17).
Amos 8:11, Hosea 4:6 and Isaiah 8:20 are a testimony against today’s fallen churches.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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