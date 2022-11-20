Yuval Harari, WEF advisor. The most important development from Covid is the moment a new type of survaillance took over.
“The ability to hack human beings is the most important development of the 21st century”
Hacked means controlled.
Source https://twitter.com/afaqasad259/status/1590169374761291776?s=46&t=gkpUTu_b4z9ILi-vrauAQg
