NATO’s Encroachment on Russia’s Borders Pushing World Toward Nuclear Nightmare

We predicted it many months ago. I said NATO would encourage Ukraine to strike the Crimean bridge. I also said that when the bridge goes down, so too will the nuclear warheads rain down on nations involved in the operation to destroy the bridge. The Kerch Strait Bridge was attacked on Saturday. The Ukrainian intelligence agency wasted no time rejoicing over the massive truck bomb. Ukrainian President Zelensky also joked about the explosion. The 14-mile bridge was damaged, not destroyed.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/10/22.





