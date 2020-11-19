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Ezra Cohen-Watnick: Place Civilian SpecOps Directly Underneath the Acting Sec of Defense
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114 views • November 19, 2020
Ezra Cohen-Watnick delivered a speech regarding the move to place civilian SpecOps directly underneath the Acting Sec of Defense.
Is something happening behind the scenes? Has the military taken control over rogue alphabet agencies?
"I will splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds." - John F. Kennedy
Is something happening behind the scenes? Has the military taken control over rogue alphabet agencies?
"I will splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds." - John F. Kennedy
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