Electronic Rape - What the chip signals sound like (Stop 007)

Dr. Katherine Horton demonstrates what the electromagnetic signal sounds like when the Intelligence Agencies trigger the chips in the genitals of victims to rape them electronically by remote control. The signal to listen to is the near-continuous beeping sound. A professional measurement engineer who came to Dr. Horton's home to measure the electromagnetic signals from the weapon attacks recognised that beeping tone as a "Pager signal" but couldn't place it beyond that and considered it highly unusual. Dr. Horton has the impression that it is precisely that beeping signal that is what is communicating with the non-consensual body chips that she has. 0:00 - 3:45 Electronic rape 3:46 Electronic rape stops 3:46 - 4:00 (and following) "Pager-signal" (beeping) goes on and off highlighting what the signal sounds like with and without the signal that is accessing the body chips. MEASURING DEVICE ------------------------------------ The measuring device used here is the HF 35C, HF Analyser, 800MHz-2700MHz by Gigahertz Solutions. Another (and cheaper) device that can show the audio signals is the Acousticom 2 by EMFields, shown here: https://stop007.org/home/faq/#Acousticom

