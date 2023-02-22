Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Buying Your First Ham Radio
32 views
channel image
Ham Radio Made Simple
Published a day ago |

BEFORE you buy your first Ham Radio, you must answer these 5 questions. I will help guide you through the process of selecting the right Ham Radio for you. I will also show you various options based on price and features.

Keywords
anytone ham radiobaofeng ham radioyaesu ham radioicom ham radiobtech ham radiobuying first ham radiobest ham radiosbeginners ham radios

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket