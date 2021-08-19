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The vaccine…How long will it take? (greater than 80 y.o.)
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203 views • August 19, 2021
For those 80 y.o. or greater, it looks about 6-8 months. The vaccine is an accelerator. Due to the enhanced vascular degradation, it looks like the human body goes into warp speed in about 6-8 months. Either your body will try to fight the destructive process of the spike proteins or it will shut down. Here are a couple of examples from the very first people inoculated by the cytotoxic injection. It probably couldn’t hurt, with the pandemic and all, for you to sit down with grandma and come up with a death plan. Make sure that the government doesn’t get any more than it should with this process. Making sure that everything is out in the open will deter anger and frustration with this entire painful process.
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